AFCON 2017: Hull City star Elmohamady backs Egypt to challenge for title

Egypt and Hull City right wing-back Ahmed Elmohamady says Egypt will be looking to mount a serious title challenge in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off on January 14 in Gabon.

Seven-time African champions Egypt return to the Nations Cup after last winning the title in 2010, failing to reach the biennial competition for three consecutive times.

With Egypt topping their World Cup qualifying group with two wins out of two, the home fans started to feel the national team's focus will be more upon reaching the FIFA competition for the first time since 1990 rather than winning the African title.

"Our aim is to strongly vie for the Cup of Nations title in Gabon, we are not there for anything less," Elmohamady, who had another stint at Premier League side Sunderland, told ON Sport satellite channel.

"The teams there know well about Egypt and fear us as well. We are focused to win the title and please the Egyptian fans."

The Pharaohs kick off their African campaign against Mali on January 17 before taking on Uganda and Ghana in Group D.

