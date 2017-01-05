Majeed Waris boost for Lorient after being dropped from Ghana Black Stars team

French side Lorient are delighted as their forward Abdul Majeed Waris will be available for the new year games after he was over looked for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Waris was a surprise omission from Avram Grant's team after he was asked to leave camp with immediate effect in Dubai after the Black Stars team was trimmed to 23.

Waris will count himself unlucky after picking up an injury which denied him an opportunity to participate in the 2015 edition in Equatorial Guinea.

The former BK Hacken man was looking forward to making up for missed opportunity in 2005 by playing in the 2017 edition.

The France based forward was omitted alongside Raphael Dwamena and Joseph Attamah Larweh and has flown back to France to join up with his club.

By Rahman Osman

