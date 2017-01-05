New Year Cross-over Church Services: The New Madness Of Black People
Sports News | 5 January 2017 10:49 CET

Majeed Waris boost for Lorient after being dropped from Ghana Black Stars team

French side Lorient are delighted as their forward Abdul Majeed Waris will be available for the new year games after he was over looked for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Waris was a surprise omission from Avram Grant's team after he was asked to leave camp with immediate effect in Dubai after the Black Stars team was trimmed to 23.

Waris will count himself unlucky after picking up an injury which denied him an opportunity to participate in the 2015 edition in Equatorial Guinea.

The former BK Hacken man was looking forward to making up for missed opportunity in 2005 by playing in the 2017 edition.

The France based forward was omitted alongside Raphael Dwamena and Joseph Attamah Larweh and has flown back to France to join up with his club.

By Rahman Osman 
Follow on twitter @iamrahmanosman

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

"Reason often makes mistakes but conscience never does"
By: A.C. Acquah
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img