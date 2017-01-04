Former Asante Kotoko forward Dauda Mohammed trains with Anderlecht

Former Asante Kotoko forward Dauda Mohammed is one who has certainly promised to deliver on the big stage after sealing a deal with Anderlecht.

Dauda sealed a long term contract with Anderlecht and wasted little time after training with the club on Tuesday.

Dauda is one of the future stars of Ghana football and his rise to the top is seen as a sign of great things to come for the Black Stars.

He is expected to adapt quickly with start performing for the Dutch side.

