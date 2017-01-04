Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 4 January 2017 16:46 CET

Former Asante Kotoko forward Dauda Mohammed trains with Anderlecht

Former Asante Kotoko forward Dauda Mohammed is one who has certainly promised to deliver on the big stage after sealing a deal with Anderlecht.

Dauda sealed a long term contract with Anderlecht and wasted little time after training with the club on Tuesday.

Dauda is one of the future stars of Ghana football and his rise to the top is seen as a sign of great things to come for the Black Stars.

He is expected to adapt quickly with start performing for the Dutch side.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

The winner sees an answer for every problem. The loser sees a problem in every answer.
By: Osman (Berlin)
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img