Sports News | 27 December 2016 07:18 CET

AFCON 2017: US based Gideon Baah backs Black Stars to win long sought after AFCON trophy

New York Red Bulls defender Gideon Baah is strong with his view that despite a disappointing end to the year 2016, the Black Stars can win the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

'I wish them the best of luck and I wish they do well.

'Ghanaians are expecting a lot from them and I hope they have confidence to win the Afcon.

' I'll rate our chances like other top African countries.

'People are really doubting our chances now because of the qualifiers, but we cannot base our predictions on the qualifiers

' The AFCON is a different ballgame all together.
'We know the pedigree of Ghana in the Afcon and I have no doubts they can win it'.He said.

