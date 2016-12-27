AFCON 2017: US based Gideon Baah backs Black Stars to win long sought after AFCON trophy
New York Red Bulls defender Gideon Baah is strong with his view that despite a disappointing end to the year 2016, the Black Stars can win the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.
'I wish them the best of luck and I wish they do well.
'Ghanaians are expecting a lot from them and I hope they have confidence to win the Afcon.
' I'll rate our chances like other top African countries.
'People are really doubting our chances now because of the qualifiers, but we cannot base our predictions on the qualifiers
' The AFCON is a different ballgame all together.
'We know the pedigree of Ghana in the Afcon and I have no doubts they can win it'.He said.
