Sports News | 24 December 2016 15:55 CET

FC Twente star Yaw Yeboah claims he deserves a call-up for 2017 AFCON

On-loan FC Twente star Yaw Yeboah believes he has done enough to merit a call-up for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 19-year-old scored two goals in 20 Eredivisie appearances for the first half of the season.

Yeboah, who is owned by Manchester United, hopes he catches the eyes of Black Stars coach Avram Grant when he names his provisional squad for the tournament next week.

''Yes I just hope I will get a call-up for the tournament, I believe I have been working hard at my club,'' he told GHone TV.

''I had a good season with my club and I am here for holidays, I will be happy if I get an invite, it has always been my dream to play for my National team.''

