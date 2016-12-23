Beach Soccer: Commonwealth Games Announce Teams For 2017 Edition

Beach Soccer was included in the Commonwealth Youth Games program, acknowledging the expectation the sport can arise in the fans

The Commonwealth Games Federation announced today the list of teams taking part in the VI Commonwealth Youth Games, which will take place in The Bahamas in 2017, between 19th and 23rd of January.

Beach Soccer was included for the first time in the Commonwealth Youth Games, acknowledging the great expectations the sport arises, and will feature both Men’s and Women’s competition.

The teams taking part in the Commonwealth Youth Games Bahamas 2017 are:

Men: Bahamas, Ghana, Nigeria, Papua New Guinea, South Africa and Trinidad & Tobago

Women: Bahamas, Cook Islands, Ghana, St Kitts & Nevis, South Africa, Turks & Caicos

Joan Cusco, CEO of FIFA Beach Soccer, highlighted that “The beach soccer family is really happy and proud to take part, for the first time, in such a special event as the Commonwealth Youth Games, which will take place at the home of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2017. The Bahamas will have again the chance to show the world how ready they are for a top class international sports event, and beach soccer will be there to help the Youth Commonwealth Games become a huge success, at all levels. We can do great together.”

Kasra Haghighi, FIFA Beach Soccer Competition Manager, added: "Hot on the heels of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in the Bahamas in Spring 2017, I can think of no better legacy for our proud Caribbean hosts than showcasing this diverse and dynamic sport for the first time ever as part of the Bahamas’ largest-ever multi-sport event, the 6th Commonwealth Youth Games. It is the first time that Beach Soccer is on the Commonwealth Youth Games sports programme and we look forward to seeing the Commonwealth’s finest young beach soccer players go for gold."

Together with beach soccer, other eight sports will feature in the games, including Aquatics, Athletics, Boxing, Cycling, Judo, Rugby Sevens, Beach Volleyball and Tennis.

Making the announcement, David Grevemberg CBE, Chief Executive of the Commonwealth Games Federation said: “We’re thrilled to unveil the Commonwealth nations and territories teams invited to compete in one of the world’s greatest international multi-sport competitions for young athletes. We’re especially pleased to be making history by presenting the first ever Beach Volleyball and Beach Soccer tournaments at a Commonwealth Youth Games, which – alongside Rugby Sevens – will field an equal number of men’s and women’s teams as part of our continued commitment to sporting equality.”

Romell Knowles, Chief Executive of the Bahamas 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games Organising Committee said: “Rugby Sevens, Beach Volleyball and Beach Soccer are innovative and inspiring sports that will add a thrilling dimension to the Caribbean celebration of sport and culture that we are planning for the Commonwealth’s finest young athletes in just seven months’ time. Given the high levels of team interest and excellent quality of competition within the Commonwealth, we look forward to seeing some exciting and excellent performances right here in the Bahamas.”

More than 70 countries will take part in the games, with more than 1000 athletes competing.