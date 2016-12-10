Ghana winger Christian Atsu hails Newcastle United's 4-0 battering of Birmingham City

Ghana international winger Christian Atsu has hailed his Newcastle United team following their comprehensive 4-0 win over Birmingham City in the English Championship on Saturday evening.

The Toons coasted to a massive win at the St James' Park with Dwight Gayle scoring a sensational hat-trick.

Newcastle returned to winning ways and ensured Brighton's stay at the top of the Sky Bet Championship was short-lived as Dwight Gayle's hat-trick helped them to a 4-0 victory at home to Birmingham.

Atsu, who came off the bench to play in the game for Rafael Benitez's men has expressed his delight after the game.

Massive 3 points today @NUFC pic.twitter.com/7PCgYQR6rR

— Christian Atsu (@ChristianAtsu20) December 10, 2016

Atsu is on loan at Newcastle United from Premier League side Chelsea and has scored three league goals since joining them in the summer.

