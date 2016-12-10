Ghanaian striker Nana Poku scores brace to propel Misr El Maqasah to victory in Egyptian top-flight

Ghanaian forward Nana Poku scored a brace to propel Misr El Maqasah to a deserving 2-1 win over El Entag El Harby in the Egyptian top-flight on Friday.

The former Berekum Arsenal forward and Ghana Premier League Golden Boot Award winner scored in either halve to ensure his side restore their winning run in the league.

Poku, 24, has ensured his side sit second on the Premier League table, second to giants Al Ahly.

The Misr El Maqasah man has featured in 12 league matches

He has scored one more than his teammate Ahmed El Shiekh and two more than Al Ittihad's Kabongo Kasongo.

By El Akyereko

