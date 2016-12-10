Nana Poku leads Egyptian Premier League scorers chart with 9 goals

Striker Nana Poku is the top scorer in the Egyptian Premier League with nine goals after 14 rounds of matches.

The Misr El Maqasah man has featured in 12 league matches

He has scored one more than his teammate Ahmed El Shiekh and two more than Al Ittihad's Kabongo Kasongo.

Poku's last league goal was against his Al Ittihad in the 1-1 draw two weeks ago.

