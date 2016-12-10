The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 10 December 2016 15:55 CET

Nana Poku leads Egyptian Premier League scorers chart with 9 goals

Striker Nana Poku is the top scorer in the Egyptian Premier League with nine goals after 14 rounds of matches.

The Misr El Maqasah man has featured in 12 league matches

He has scored one more than his teammate Ahmed El Shiekh and two more than Al Ittihad's Kabongo Kasongo.

Poku's last league goal was against his Al Ittihad in the 1-1 draw two weeks ago.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

DON'T FORGET THAT NO MATTER WHAT,LIFE IS VERY EXPENSIVE
By: akoaso,HH Germany
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img