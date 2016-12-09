Prez. Mahama Has Failed To Deliver His Promise To Us - Bechem United Boss

President of Bechem United, Kingsley Owusu Achiau has stated that his club is contemplating on participating in Africa because President Mahama failed to deliver on his promise of constructing an AstroTurf for them.

Bechem were promised by the president to construct an Astro-Turf for them after he gave them an amount of GHc 50,000 for preparation ahead of the 2016/2017 Confederations Cup campaign.

The championship is due to commence in two months and yet the promise has not been fulfilled.

“We were looking to forward to the promise the president told us but as it stands we have not heard anything from him but we have been able to do some of the work around the pitch.” Agama said

“We were expecting to have the pitch being constructed on time but it has not being done so we will bring a specialist from Kumasi to do that work but I must confirm that it is a big problem for us.

“We have shifts our attention from the Astro-Turf pitch the president promised us to an ordinary pitch we will construct. Officials from CAF came and inspect the place but what is left now is the pitch and because the president couldn’t stick to his promise, we will only construct an ordinary pitch for the Africa campaign.

“We have given CAF our jerseys that we will use but for our players we couldn’t provide them. We couldn’t do any preseason for the upcoming season because of the problems going on at the FA and it is my prayer that it will end because it really distract the attention and it doesn’t help us the club owners to plan well and I wish it will be a thing of the past.” Agama added.

Bechem United won this season’s MTN FA Cup tournament thereby qualifying to represent Ghana at the next year’s CAF Confederations championship.