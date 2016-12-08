Can Leicester upset the odds against Man City?

We move on into the Gameweek 15 of the Premier League, and with holiday season approaching, we have some cracking games to look forward to this week.

Everton have not won in their last four games and the Toffees will be looking to get back to winning ways when they face Watford in the lunchtime kick-off on Saturday.

Watford have been equally inconsistent with their form this season and are heading into this match on the back of successive defeats against Stoke City and West Brom.

What should worry Walter Mazzarri is their home form, with Watford having lost three games at the Vicarage Road already.

Arsenal are in red-hot form at the moment and the Gunners should be looking to put pressure on other title challengers when they take on Stoke City at the Emirates.

The Gunners demolished West Ham 5-1 in their last league game, and topped their Champions League group after thumping Basel 4-1 on Tuesday.

The last match on Saturday will see Pep Guardiola's Manchester City squaring off against Leicester City at the King Power stadium. Despite last season's heroics, the betting on the game favours the visitors and with good reason.

Leicester, the 2015-16 Premier League champions, have struggled badly to replicate their last season's form, and are struggling at 16th with just two points above the relegation zone.

The Foxes have punched above their weight in the Champions League this season, having reached the Round of 16 stages after topping their group (despite a record-breaking defeat in the final round).

However, it is their dismal league form that remains a major worry. Key players have underperformed this season. However, Leicester's Ghanaian players have impressed.

Jeffrey Schlupp, the 23-year-old defender, has been used sparingly in the league, but whenever he has been called upon he has looked solid and composed.

The other Ghana player who has really made a strong impression this season is the youngster Daniel Amartey. The 21-year-old has established himself as a key midfield player and has earned rave reviews from his manager and teammates.

Manchester City will be looking to bounce back from their 3-1 defeat to Chelsea last week but Guardiola will be without Sergio Aguero for this tie.

Chelsea, the Premier League leaders, host West Brom on Sunday. The Blues have won their last eight Premier League games and it will require a special performance from the Baggies to break Chelsea's winning streak.

West Ham travel to Anfield on Sunday to face Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool. The Hammers will be encouraged to see how Bournemouth came from behind to beat Liverpool 4-3 in their last match.

Liverpool are a strong force at home, but West Ham will feel they can cause an upset here.

Andre Ayew, the club's record signing, has recently returned to the squad after a long injury lay-off and the Ghana international will be desperate to hit the form he showed last season for Swansea City.

