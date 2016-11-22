Ex Black Stars goalie Damba wants Sulley Muntari back for Ghana

Former Black Stars shot stopper Abukari Damba has called on Ghana coach Avram Grant to invite Sulley Muntari back into the team despite being clubless for about six months.

Damba insists that Muntari will bring stability into the Ghana midfield and ensure we qualify for the 2018 World Cup which is gradually slipping away.

Speaking to GHOneTV sports, the former Black Stars netminder said the current team lacks 'creativity and stability in midfield and needs Sulley Muntari to restore that in the team.

"Grant's team lacks creativity and stability in midfield and Muntari can restore that for the team to pick up again," he said.

Muntari was sacked from the Black Stars camp during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil for physically assaulting a management committee member of the team and has since not returned to the Black Stars.

Muntari's return to the Black Stars has however received a lot of commentary with a school of thought insisting that he has been clubless for close to sit months and does not deserve any call up. Others also insist that the report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry set up after the 2014 World Cup barred him from coming back into the team.

Ghana has had a poor start to the World Cup qualifiers with just a point after two matches.

