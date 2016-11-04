Andre Villas-Boas: Former Chelsea coach joins Asamoah Gyan's parent club

Andre Villas Boas has been unveiled as the new coach of Chinese club Shanghai SIPG.

The former Tottenham Hotspurs and Chelsea manager replaces Swedish veteran coach Sven-Goran Eriksson, who had been in charge of the club since November 2014.

The 39-year-old was recently in charge of Russian club Zenith Saint Petersburg, where he won a Russian league title, Russian Cup and Russian Super Cup in two years. He left his post in May this year.

Villas-Boas shot to fame as a 34-year-old coaching sensation in 2011, winning a treble with FC Porto - a haul that included the 2011 UEFA Europa League title.

The Portuguese then made a highly publicized move to Chelsea in June 2011, where he had to leave under a year later after an underwhelming tenure. He went on to spend a year at White Hart Lane before moving to Russia.

Shanghai SIPG, controlled by the mega rich Shanghai International Port Group, is the parent club of Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan, who is currently on loan at Al Ahli in the United Arab Emirates.

Gyan signed for the Xuhui-based club in a big money deal in July last year, but struggled to find his feet amid fitness issues.

His loan deal at Al Ahli expires on June 30, 2016.



