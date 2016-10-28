Yaw Preko relinquishes interim manager post at Hearts of Oak

Yaw Preko has decided to relinquish his position as interim manager of Hearts of Oak, citing personal reasons.

Hearts of Oak now have no option than to find a substantive coach for the new season as the position has become vacant following the resignation of Yaw Preko on Friday evening.

Preko took over from demoted Sergio Traguil less than a month to end the 2015/16 campaign which the Phobians finished third.

And it appears the former Ghana international is fed up with uncertainties surrounding his future and has decided to part company with the Ghanaian giants.

"Yes it is true I have resigned but I did that for personal reason." Yaw Preko is quoted in the local media.

It's unclear what might have led to the current decision, but reports suggest he has clashed with the club's top hierarchy over the direction of the club.

The capital-based side appear to be in turmoil with the club's pre-season delaying due to unpaid salaries.

The players have refused to report to training until arrears owed them are settled.

Also, Preko has been left in the dark in the team’s recruitment for the upcoming campaign amid unpaid salaries running into several months.

The current situation is believed to have fueled the decision of the ex-Hearts star to leave the club to avoid a potential catastrophic campaign next season.

The news will come as shock to ardent followers of the club and some former players who have called for the appointment of Preko on a permanent basis.

Current General Manager Vincent Sowah-Odotei has been accused of supervising the side's downward spiral in the Ghanaian top-flight with almost all the fans calling for the imminent sack of the Member of Parliament aspirant for LA Dadekotopon constituency.

The unpopular decision to sack Japanese trainer Kenichi Yatsuhashi virtually killed their dream of ending a long-wait for a Premier League crown.

Demoted Portuguese coach Sergio Traguil had no clue on how to revive the fortunes.

