FIFA World Cup: China's World Cup chances 'worrying' - Lippi

China's chances of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia are "not impossible but definitely worrying", new Italian coach Marcello Lippi said Friday.

The 68-year-old, who won the tournament with his own country in 2006, was named the national team's new boss by the Chinese Football Association (CFA) over the weekend.

He faces the difficult challenge of steering the hapless Asian giant to the tournament, a near impossible feat after recent losses to Uzbekistan and war-torn Syria.

Marcello Lippi's annual salary as China coach "should be in the region of 4.5 million euros ($4.9 million)" said state broadcaster CCTV on an official social media account (AFP/File)

