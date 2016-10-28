Hearts of Oak: Yaw Preko interim coach resigns

Yaw Presko, the interim coach of Accra Hearts of Oak has resigned from the club, citing personal reasons.

The former Hearts and Black Stars winger, who was the assistant coach of the Phobians was named the acting coach when Sergio Traguil was demoted to the club's youth side after a poor run of results.

Preko steered the affairs of the club with three games to end last season and helped them finish third on the league log.

Although a section of the Hearts of Oak fraternity was calling for his confirmation as the substantive coach of the club, Yaw Preko, there are reports linking other coaches to the Hearts of Oak coaching job.

Yaw Preko on Friday shockingly handed his resignation letter to his idol club giving personal reasons for his decision.

The assistant coach of Black Satellites was appointed last season to assist Kenichi Yatsuhashi, but the Japanese parted ways with the club after he was prevented from pursuing a coaching coarse in the course of the season.

