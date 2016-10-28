Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 28 October 2016 19:40 CET

Hearts of Oak: Yaw Preko interim coach resigns

Yaw Presko, the interim coach of Accra Hearts of Oak has resigned from the club, citing personal reasons.

The former Hearts and Black Stars winger, who was the assistant coach of the Phobians was named the acting coach when Sergio Traguil was demoted to the club's youth side after a poor run of results.

Preko steered the affairs of the club with three games to end last season and helped them finish third on the league log.

Although a section of the Hearts of Oak fraternity was calling for his confirmation as the substantive coach of the club, Yaw Preko, there are reports linking other coaches to the Hearts of Oak coaching job.

Yaw Preko on Friday shockingly handed his resignation letter to his idol club giving personal reasons for his decision.

The assistant coach of Black Satellites was appointed last season to assist Kenichi Yatsuhashi, but the Japanese parted ways with the club after he was prevented from pursuing a coaching coarse in the course of the season.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

THIS WORLD WOULD HAVE BEEN A VERY LOVELY PLACE FOR ALL; IF EXISTENCE AND PREVAILANCE OF EQUAL RIGHT AND EQUAL SOCIAL WAYS OF LIVING WERE WELL-BALANCED
By: akoaso,Hamburg-Germa
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img