Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 28 October 2016 00:10 CET

England cap gifted Ghanaian midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi at UEFA U17 Championship

English-born Ghanaian teen midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi featured for England at the UEFA U17 Championship on Thursday as they posted a 3-0 win over Romania.

The 15-year-old starred in midfield and overly impressed with his massive talent as they the Cabs claimed an emphatic win at the Centrul de Fotbal Buftea Teren 1.

Hudson-Odoi was born to Ghanaian parents in England and has featured for Chelsea at various youth levels.

He is at Chelsea along with defender Richard Nartey.

By El Akyereko
Follow the writer on Twitter: @AkyerekOfficial

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

"Our Life is like a book that people read it through and through"
By: SAMUEL OFFE
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img