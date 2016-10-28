England cap gifted Ghanaian midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi at UEFA U17 Championship

English-born Ghanaian teen midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi featured for England at the UEFA U17 Championship on Thursday as they posted a 3-0 win over Romania.

The 15-year-old starred in midfield and overly impressed with his massive talent as they the Cabs claimed an emphatic win at the Centrul de Fotbal Buftea Teren 1.

Hudson-Odoi was born to Ghanaian parents in England and has featured for Chelsea at various youth levels.

He is at Chelsea along with defender Richard Nartey.

