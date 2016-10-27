German Cup: Baba Rahman scores own-goal in Schalke's 3-2 victory

Ghana international, Baba Rahman scored an own-goal when his side Schalke O4 edged out Nuremburg 2-3 in the German Cup on Wednesday at the Frankenstadion

Schalke O4 were comfortably leading 3-0, before the 22-year-old defender connected the ball into his own net to put pressure on his side in the 52nd minute.

Konoplyanka broke the deadlock when he connected Meyer's cross in the 20th minute and Klaus Huntelaar made it 2-0 in the 31st minute and Konoplyanka registered a brace on the day.

14 minutes after the break Baba Rahman in attempt to clear the ball from his goal area rather put it in his side's own net to give the hosts the hopes of staging a comeback.

Tobias Kempe reduced the deficit further for Nuremberg to scare Schalke O4 in the 68th minute, but in the end the visitors survived it.

