German Cup: Baba Rahman scores own-goal in Schalke 3-2 victory

Ghana international, Baba Rahman scored an own-goal when his side Schalke O4 edged out Nuremburg 2-3 in the German Cup on Wednesday at the Frankenstadion

Schalke O4 were comfortably leading 3-0, before the 22-year-old defender connected the ball into his own net to put pressure on his side in the 52nd minute.

Nuremberg struck another goal to make it 3-2.



For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh