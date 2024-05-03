Ghana's sprinters off to World Athletics Relays for Olympic qualification

03.05.2024 LISTEN

Ghana is gearing up to compete in the 2024 World Athletics Relays championship, scheduled to take place at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas between May 4-5, 2024.

This championship serves as a crucial Olympic qualifier, attracting the world’s top-performing athletes from over 40 countries. Ghana's primary objective is to qualify the men’s 4 x 100m relay team for the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris, France.

The Ghanaian 4x100m men's relay team, currently ranked 15th globally, is focused on accumulating points or securing an automatic qualification.

They recently participated in the 2023 African Games and the Penn Relays, clinching second place on both occasions behind Nigeria and Jamaica.

Although Benjamin Azamati missed the Penn Relays, he has joined forces with Ibrahim Fuseini, Isaac Botsio, Sean Safo-Antwi, and Joseph Paul Amoah to bolster Ghana's chances of securing Olympic qualification.

Bawa Fuseini, the head of Ghana Athletics, remains optimistic about the sprinters' performance, expressing confidence in their ability to qualify both as individual athletes and as a relay team before the June deadline.

He encouraged corporate Ghana to invest in supporting these athletes as they compete in the qualifying championship.