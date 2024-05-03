Fatal shooting of policemen caused by proliferation of illicit firearms in the hands of hoodlums – Security Analyst

Security Analyst, Dr. Adam Bonaa

Security Analyst Adam Bonaa has expressed worry over the fatal shooting of two Police officers in Accra.

According to him, the shooting is caused by the proliferation of illicit firearms in the hands of hoodlums.

Speaking to TV3, Dr. Adam Bonaa called on government to take a look at small arms law if it wants to address the issue.

“The government must take a look at small arms law. The proliferation of illicit firearms in the hands of hoodlums is causing these things,” Dr. Adam Bonaa said.

The Ghana Police Service on Thursday, May 2, announced that it is on a manhunt for two gunmen who fatally shot two off duty Police officers sitting in front of their private residence at Block factory, East Trasacco, Accra.

In the Police statement, it said the gunmen did not take anything from the victims and sped off on a motorbike.

“An intelligence-led operation to get the suspects arrested is currently ongoing,” the police statement added.