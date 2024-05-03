I would love to defend my FA Cup title - Dreams FC coach Karim Zito

Dreams FC coach, Abdul Karim Zito has set his sights on defending the FA Cup title.

The Still Believe lads have secured a place in the semifinals following a 1-0 win over Soccer Intellectuals on Thursday at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu

Abdul Aziz Issah's lone goal was enough as the defending champions progressed to the last four.

Zito speaking to Asempa FM after the win, the veteran Ghanaian gaffer reiterated his desire to defend the title to aid them in qualification back to Africa.

“As defending champion, I will be very happy to defend the title and go back to Africa again,” he said.

Last season Dreams FC defeated King Faisal 2-0 to lift the trophy. In their maiden campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup, the Ghana Premier League reached the semifinals of the CAF inter-club competition.

Karim Zito's side crashed out after losing 3-0 to Egyptian side, Zamalek SC.