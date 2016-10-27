Ghana handed a boost for Egypt clash as Juventus star Kwadwo Asamoah returns to action after injury lay-off

Ghana has been handed a huge boost ahead of next month's crucial 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Egypt as star midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah returned to action from injury on Wednesday night.

The 27-year-old climbed off the bench in the 82nd minute to replace Miralem Pjanic at the Juventus Stadium in Turin as the Old Ladies posted a 4-1 win over Sampdoria.

Asamoah was hauled off during a Serie A win over Palermo after suffering a sprain knee.

Ghana coach Avram Grant would have the midfield talisman available for selection if he decides to select him for the clash with Egypt in Cairo.

Asamoah has not played for Ghana since 2014 and is set to return to action for the Black Stars.

