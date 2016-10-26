Mourinho apologises to Man Utd fans for Chelsea defeat

Manchester United manager has said sorry to "all United supporters around the world" on behalf of his squad for the 4-0 hammering at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Portuguese boss' first appearance in the away dugout at Stamford Bridge ended with a chastening loss, but United's supporters were still heard out-singing their Chelsea counterparts in the dying stages of the Premier League fixture.

And as he prepares for Wednesday's EFL Cup fourth-round tie with Manchester City at Old Trafford, Mourinho has used his programme notes as an opportunity to say sorry to the United followers.

"As the leader of this squad I want to start by saying sorry to all the Manchester United fans around the world. Sunday's 4-0 defeat at Chelsea was not a United result; it was a result that has made us all extremely sorry for all our supporters and we all apologise for it," Mourinho wrote.

"Once again at Stamford Bridge our fans were sensational. I cannot think of another set of supporters who would be singing for 90 minutes like that when their teaam was losing. They were a credit to the club and I feel so sorry for them that the result could not match their performance."

Mourinho went on to aim fire at Wednesday's opponents City, reminding everyone that they too have been subjected to a similarly humiliating defeat recently.

"I can say for sure that they are also unhappy with their current situation, having suffered their own 4-0 defeat in Barcelona a week ago and coming into tonight's game without a win in five games, but that does not change the fact that they are a very good team with a very good manager and very good, experienced players."