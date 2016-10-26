Christian Atsu has stated that his change of attitude toward the way he used to live his life has made him a rising stay at Newcastle.

Atsu, 24 has broken into Rafael Benitez's team, having featured consistently in recent games and living up to the billing.

The Chelsea loanee says his change of attitude has contributed immensely to his devastating form at his new club.

''At Bournemouth, I had a lot of injuries that brought me setbacks in my football career,'' Atsu told the Chronicle.

''I left in January to Malaga, and when I went there I had another injury again. It was so frustrating, but I thought: 'I need to take good care of myself.

''I saw that I have to be responsible for these kinds of things.

''So I tried to change how I eat, my sleep and everything. I think I'm more professional, and more focussed on my body than before.

''Every time, when there is a problem, you try to figure out where it is coming from. I found out that sometimes it's me, and I need to take good care of myself because it's my body. My sleep, my diet, everything - I tried to change everything, and I think I'm getting better.''

Christian Atsu joined Newcastle this season on loan from Chelsea football club and he is expecting to seal a permanent deal with the championship club, following his loan spell.

The Ghanaian has been struggling after joining Chelsea and has failed to command a place in clubs like Malaga, Everton and Bournemouth, while on loan from the London side.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh