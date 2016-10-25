Game Boy To Fight For IBO World Title On November 25 In Accra

Ghana’s Emmanuel “Game Boy” Tagoe (26-1, 13 KO’s) will take on Argentina’s Fernando David “El Vasco” Saucedo (60-6-3, 10 KO’s) for the vacant IBO lightweight belt.

The bout is planned to come off on November 25th at the new Bukom Boxing Arena which is under construction near the Korle Lagoon in Accra.

Tagoe currently holds the WBA international Lightweight belt – a title he won in 2015 when he stopped Filipino Joebert De los Reyes in round four. The Ghanaian silky boxer is currently ranked WBA #9 and IBO, but with the many boxers and boxing organisations, he has to take every opportunity that comes to propel him to the top of the game.

For Saucedo in 2014 he failed in his bid to win a world title (super featherweight belt), the Argentine lost via a unanimous decision to Cuban hard puncher Rances Barthelemy.

Tagoe’s last fight was three months ago when he knocked out Carlo Magali in round eight to make his second defense of his WBA international lightweight belt while Saucedo last outing was last month when he unanimously defeated Pablo Manuel Ojeda to claim to claim the interim WBO Latino super featherweight belt.

Tagoe is promoted and managed by Baby Jet Promotions, a promotional outfit owned by Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan.

Baby Jet Promotions have always put up great performance in terms of organization and once again Samuel Anim Addo, Baffour Gyan and others will put their minds together for another show which is going to be historical.

As usual, there will be music and the Bukom Boxing Arena is going to get a befitting opener.

The last time yours truly visited the new arena, almost all the important structures were in place and the labourers were putting finishing touches like painting, fixing of doors, windows and other outdoor furniture.