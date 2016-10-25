La Liga Awards Gala: Barcelona snub awards dominated by Atletico Madrid stars

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi didn't show up to receive their respective awards during the La Liga gala on Monday.

Lionel Messi won the award for best forward while Luis Suarez was chosen as La Liga World Player of the Year.

Atletico Madrid swept the awards winning four in the process, despite placing third on the league log last season, with Diego Simeone, Jan Oblak, Diego Godin, Antoine Griezmann all picking up individual awards

While only Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez were the only Barcelona players to win awards, despite emerging as the La Liga champions last season.

But coach Luis Enrique was not even nominated for best coach, despite winning the league, no Barca players were in attendance even though they were on a day off.

Carles Rexach, an ambassador for the club, collected Messi's award on his behalf.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh