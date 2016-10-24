CAF Champions League: Rashid Sumaila congratulates Sundowns on victory

Rashid Sumaila has sent a congratulatory message to Mamelodi Sundowns for emerging as the Champions of Africa.

The Brazilians defeated the Egyptian giants 3-1 on aggregate to become the first South African side, after Orlando Pirates in 1995 to win the most prestigious African Club competition.

Sumaila who won the Premier Soccer League with Sundowns has given high praise to his former team for winning the CAF Champions League.

"I am very happy for them. The players have done very well and the coach Pitso must also be hailed but it is not over yet," he said.

"I warned them against complacency after the first leg and they defended very well. That is an envious achievement and I am so proud of them. I am really happy for Pitso and the entire team. They've made themselves and South Africa proud."

