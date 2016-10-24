Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 24 October 2016 12:56 CET

CAF Champions League: Rashid Sumaila congratulates Sundowns on victory

Rashid Sumaila has sent a congratulatory message to Mamelodi Sundowns for emerging as the Champions of Africa.

The Brazilians defeated the Egyptian giants 3-1 on aggregate to become the first South African side, after Orlando Pirates in 1995 to win the most prestigious African Club competition.

Sumaila who won the Premier Soccer League with Sundowns has given high praise to his former team for winning the CAF Champions League.

"I am very happy for them. The players have done very well and the coach Pitso must also be hailed but it is not over yet," he said.

"I warned them against complacency after the first leg and they defended very well. That is an envious achievement and I am so proud of them. I am really happy for Pitso and the entire team. They've made themselves and South Africa proud."

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

In a war casualties are inevitable.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Duis
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img