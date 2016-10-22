Ghanaian starlets Kofi Essel and Eyram Leveh begin Inter Milan trials

Two promising Ghanaian starlets have started their trials at Serie A side Inter Milan.

John Kofi Essel, 16, was scouted from school football whilst Eyram Leveh, 17, is a player of JB Rangers FC.

Both have been with the club in Milan since Saturday and are expected to stay until late November.

Essel has been touted the 'next Michael Essien' because he poses the 'passing, powerful presence and goal-scoring defensive midfield features' of the former Ghana international and Chelsea man.

Leveh is a striker likened to Nigeria and Arsenal legend Nwankwo Kanu, for his height and goal scoring prowess.

The pair have been spotted training with Inter's Primavera team and it should be known if their combine or individual trials are successful or not by November 2016 ending.

The Arthurlegacy Sports, the company owned by Oliver Arthur, has a reputation of developing young players.

The latest were Shaka Mawuli Eklu and Eleoenai Tompte who both joined Spal Ferrera in June.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com