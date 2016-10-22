Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 22 October 2016 14:25 CET

Today In History: Asamoah Gyan appointed Black Stars skipper

On 22nd October, 2012, Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has announced that Asamoah Gyan has been appointed the permanent captain of the Black Stars.

This follows the decision to elevate John Mensah to the role of a General captain of the senior national team.

"I have the pleasure of announcing that defender John Mensah has been elevated to the General Captain of the Black Stars," Kwesi Appiah said in a statement.

"Subsequently, I have appointed Asamoah Gyan as the permanent captain of the Black Stars.

"John Mensah remains an integral member of the Black Stars.

"I urge all players to give the necessary support to Asamoah Gyan to help Ghana achieve success in our future challenges."

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

Whatever you think about and thank about, you bring about
By: j.f demartini
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img