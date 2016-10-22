Today In History: Asamoah Gyan appointed Black Stars skipper

On 22nd October, 2012, Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has announced that Asamoah Gyan has been appointed the permanent captain of the Black Stars.

This follows the decision to elevate John Mensah to the role of a General captain of the senior national team.

"I have the pleasure of announcing that defender John Mensah has been elevated to the General Captain of the Black Stars," Kwesi Appiah said in a statement.

"Subsequently, I have appointed Asamoah Gyan as the permanent captain of the Black Stars.

"John Mensah remains an integral member of the Black Stars.

"I urge all players to give the necessary support to Asamoah Gyan to help Ghana achieve success in our future challenges."

