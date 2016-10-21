Premier League: Aguero and Kompany staying at Man City: Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Friday rejected speculation star Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero and injury-plagued club captain Vincent Kompany are not part of his long-term plans.

Neither player started in City?s 4-0 defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday which has cast an element of doubt over both their futures.

Belgian international defender Kompany has struggled with injuries in recent seasons while Aguero has often been linked with a return to Spain's La Liga.

Guardiola dismissed out of hand the link between their absence from the starting line-up and being considered surplus to requirements.

"I am sorry, when Sergio decides to leave Manchester City, it will be his decision," said Guardiola. 'Futures' at City

"I appreciate him like a football player and appreciate like a man what he did here.

"The next time before you give your opinion and you decide he is not in my plans you can call me!

"I spoke with Sergio, we talked about that, he was so understanding and helped us a lot from the bench and in the last minutes if the game was close, the last 30/35 minutes and their central defenders were tired, I thought Sergio could help us a lot."

Guardiola, who proved ruthless on his arrival in sending unwanted players such as Samir Nasri and Wilfried Bony off on loan, said Kompany -- who missed Euro 2016 because of injury -- was once again not fit enough.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks on before the Champions League match against Barcelona on October 19, 2016 (AFP/File)

