Sports News | 21 October 2016 15:36 CET

President Mahama supports Bechem United's Africa campaign with GHC50,000

By MyJoyOnline

Ghana President John Dramani Mahama has fulfilled his promise to MTN FA Cup holders Bechem United by donating GHC50, 000 to support their upcoming CAF Confederation campaign.

The President promised to reward Bechem United for their historic achievement when he visited the Bechem last month.

And, yesterday, through the Chief of Staff Julius Debrah handed the money which will serve as a huge boost to the club who are expected to use it in renovating the Nana Gyeabour Park where they will be playing the Confederation Cup.

The President in addition promised to put up an astro-turf in Bechem all in an aim of improving infrastructure in that region.

Bechem United defied all odds to emerge victorious of the MTN FA Cup, becoming the first ever club from the Brong Ahafo region to achieve such great feat.

And as part of winning the cup competition they will be playing in the CAF Confederation Cup for the first time in their history.

The team are hoping to make a huge impression on their debut appearance.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports

Sports News

