Sports News | 20 October 2016 18:55 CET

AFCON 2017: Uganda captain Geoffrey Massa confident Cranes can go all the way


Uganda coach Geoffrey Massa is confident his side can go all the way in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations finals despite being drawn in a difficult group.

The East Africans have drawn Ghana, Egypt and Mali in group D at the biannual showpiece in Gabon next year.

But Cranes captain Geoffrey Massa is optimistic his team can reach the finals with the proper preparations.

'With good preparations, we can go all the way to the finals. We have a good team to compete at this level."  Massa told supersport.com

Uganda will open their group campaign with a tricky tie against Ghana on January 17 before facing Egypt and Mali.

Sports News

