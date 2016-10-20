Facing Ghana again at AFCON will benefit us, Egypt assistant coach Osama Nabil



Egypt assistant coach Osama Nabil believes his country will profit immensely from their Africa Cup of Nations clash against Ghana in the race for the 2018 World Cup spot in Russia.

The African title holders are set for a rib-smacking three games bound against the West Africans in both the Nations Cup and the World Cup qualifiers.

The Pharaohs will test their mettle against the Black Stars in a World Cup qualifier at home to the Ghanaians in Alexandria on November 13 before facing the same team at the continental showpiece in Gabon.

And Egypt assistant coach Osama Nabil believes facing Ghana will be crucial for his side.

'Facing Ghana in the AFCON again will benefit us, however, at the moment we fully concentrate on our World Cup qualifiers match." he said

