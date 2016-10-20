GOC Appreciates Sponsors And Supporters At Rio 2016

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has expressed its heartfelt appreciation to all sponsors and supporters who responded to the call to support Team Ghana in its recent campaign to the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil.

A press release said “Your invaluable sponsorships and contributions played a huge role in ensuring that our young sportsmen and sportswomen were able to live out their dreams in Rio.

We want to publicly acknowledge the contributions you made in order for Ghanaians to also have the opportunity to appreciate the support you gave our Olympic team”.

Below is the list of corporate sponsorships the GOC received leading up to the Rio 2016 Games:

v The GOC’s Headline Sponsor, African Tiger, with the brand name “Cocoa from Ghana” – US$171,500 support for GOC activities including Rio Olympics

v Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) - US$120,000 support for flight tickets

v Nyaho Medical Centre - provided free health-care screening valued at GH¢25,000.00

v Donewell Insurance - insurance cover valued at GH¢1,000,000.00

v National Petroleum Authority - a financial donation of US$12,000.00

v Group Nduom - a donation of US$10,000 cash, and four hotel rooms in Rio valued at US$22,000.00

v Elmina Beach Resort (Golden Beach Resort, ELMINA) - provided discount for accommodation and feeding for athletes and officials for pre-Games camping

v Nosirrah Plastic & Recycling Ghana Limited - donated 600 tubes of ‘3M Ultrathin Insect Repellent Lotion’ valued at US$4,800.00

v SUNAIS (arranged by PANOSPORTS of China) – free kitting of track suits, shorts, polo shirts, bag packs, socks, towels, footwear etc

v World Cock (arranged by PANOSPORTS of China) – free leather shoes, belts and purses

The GOC extended a special “Thank you” to Honorable Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, the Minister of Youth and Sports and his team at the Ministry as it was his commitment that ensured that the contingent got the support it needed from GNPC.

The Minister led to initiate and sustain the conversations with GNPC, which ultimately led to their funding. Similarly, he successfully arranged for his team to directly pay per the bulk of the per diems in Rio, for the 32-member contingent.

“Without the support of the sponsors and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Team Ghana’s participation at the Rio 2016 Olympics would not have been possible. For that, the GOC thanks you all again! You helped make Ghana proud” the release added.