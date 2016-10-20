Accra Seniors Open Fixed For Nov.



This year's Accra Senior Open Tennis Championship has been fixed for November 24 to December 3, organizer of the competition, Peter Annan has revealed.

Being held under the auspices of the Ghana Tennis Federation, (GTF) it has been scheduled for Thursday, November 24 to Saturday, December 3, 2016, organisers have announced.

As usual, the Accra Lawn Tennis Club (ALTC) at Ridge will host the 10-day tournament that assembles some of the finest veterans.

Participants are expected to compete in five major events including the Men's Singles event for players in the age range between 35 and 70; Men's Doubles for players from 45 years to 65 and above; Mixed Doubles for 35 years plus players and Ladies Singles and Doubles for 35 years plus.

The event, the 14th edition will feature the likes of Dr. Patrick Bankah, Lawrence Lartey, Brain Benneh, Mike Hagan, Dr. Holdbrook-Smith, Enock Amartey and George Mills in attendance.

Charles Sagoe, Kofi Boakye, Bob Koomson, Henry Nortey, Joseph Doe-Adjani, Dr. Maxwell Adjei, Dr. Kofi Boakye, David Carrreras, Kobby Brew, Joe Badimo, Fred Adjiri, Abeiku Bentsi, Saban Annang, Seth Mingle and Eugene Afram are also expected to make an appearance.

The female category will draw the likes of Kate Coleman, Nina Michellete, Faustina Tagoe, Frana Awuni, Zenabu Akoto, Dorcas Sowah, Beatrice Obeng, Bridgette Dzogbenuku and Mrs. Tandoh.

Annan who doubles as Tournament Coordinator, said this year's edition will attract registration fees of ¢20 and ¢30 for singles and doubles events respectively.

Boys and girls aged 16 and below will play in a special side attraction for a registration fee of ¢10.

The ten day event has received support from Japan Motors, All Afra Electrical, Voltic Mineral Water, GOIL, Atlantic Group, CDH, Akai House Clinic, Bank of Africa, Sickens, VRA, Accra City Hotel, Somotex, Juvita, SIC Life, Golden Tulip and UT Bank.

From The Sports Desk