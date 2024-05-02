ModernGhana logo
I can't explain why we lost to Accra Lions - Hearts of Oak assistant coach Abdul Rahim Bashiru

Abdul Rahim Bashiru, the assistant coach of Hearts of Oak, voiced his frustration following his team's unexpected defeat to Accra Lions on Wednesday afternoon.

The Phobians suffered a setback with a solitary goal by Ibrahim Issah in the 54th minute at the Accra Sports Stadium.

"That's football. We started so well. We even had opportunities to finish the game in the first half. We had some decent chances, but we couldn't convert them," lamented Rahim Bashiru in the post-match analysis.

"In the second half, we continued pushing before they scored, so I can't pinpoint the exact reason. Whether we lost focus or not, I don't know. We kept trying, but they defended excellently. Their goalkeeper performed admirably, so we have to give them credit," he added.

The defeat leaves Hearts of Oak in 12th place on the league table with 35 points, just four points clear of the relegation zone. Meanwhile, Accra Lions have climbed to third position, solidifying their position in the league.

Hearts of Oak have now lost five out of their last six games, with their only victory during this period coming against Karela United. With their ongoing struggles, the Phobians may miss out on a top-four finish for the third consecutive year after winning the Ghana Premier League in the 2020/21 season.

Hearts of Oak will look to bounce back when they face Berekum Chelsea at Golden City Park on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

