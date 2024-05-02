ModernGhana logo
02.05.2024

Goal scoring is our main problem - Hearts of Oak assistant coach after losing to Accra Lions

02.05.2024

Hearts of Oak assistant coach, Abdul Bashiru, has acknowledged the team's struggle to score goals.

This admission comes after the Phobians suffered their fifth defeat in six matches in the Ghana Premier League, losing narrowly 1-0 against Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Despite creating numerous opportunities during the match, Hearts of Oak failed to capitalize on them, adding to the criticism aimed at the technical staff as the team sits precariously close to the bottom of the table, just four points above the relegation zone.

The team has only managed to score in one of their last five league games. Bashiru addressed these concerns, attributing the recent poor form to difficulties in converting chances.

"Goal scoring is our main problem and it is something we have been facing. In training, you see them scoring, but we don’t know what is going on. We have to go back and correct it," he told StarTimes.

Expressing disappointment over the results, Bashiru urged supporters to maintain faith in the team, saying, "We are not happy. The fans should have confidence in us and back us. We can go to Chelsea and get the three points."

Hearts of Oak are preparing to face Berekum Chelsea in their next fixture, aiming to regain momentum and turn around their faltering campaign.

With six matches remaining in the season, they are focused on improving their outcomes and securing better results.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

