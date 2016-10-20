2017 AFCON: How Ghana have fared in the past against group D opponents

Ghana have had several battles with their opponents in group D since their first appearance in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON in 1963.

The Black Stars were drawn in Group D alongside Egypt, Mali and Uganda.

Ghana will be meeting their familiar foes in recent times in yet another group. Ghana, Egypt and Uganda are in group E of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, while they faced Mali twice in the same group in 2012 and 2013 African Cup of Nations.

Ghana have engaged their group D opponents in previous AFCON, starting from 1970.

Ghana vs Egypt

The Black Stars have played the Pharaoh's of Egypt on three occasions: there have been 1 win apiece and a draw. The first ever encounter between these two powerhouses of African football came in 1970 in Sudan and the Black Stars were held to a 1-1 draw in a group game against the Pharaoh.

Ghana piped Egypt 1-0 in a group encounter in Senegal 1992 enroute to the final against Ivory Coast

And the last game between them happened in 2010 in the final of the continental showpiece. Mohammed Gado's late minute goal secured Egypt their sixth title at the expense of Ghana.

Ghana vs Uganda

The Black Stars have played once against Uganda in the African Cup of Nations. Ghana defeated the Cranes of Uganda 2-0 with both goals coming from the foot of Opoku Nti in 1978.

However, Ghana are yet to beat Uganda in their last three competitive games (L1, D2)

Ghana vs Mali

The Black Stars have met the Eagles of Mali on four occasions in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON). Ghana have won two and lost two.

The first encounter between them came in 2012, with the Black Stars beating the Eagles 2-0 in the group stage of the 2012 African Cup of Nations in Gabon/Equatorial Guinea.

However, the Black Stars fell to their Malian counterparts in the third place play-off 0-2.

In 2013 in South Africa, Mali and Ghana were again drawn in the same group and the Black Stars won 1-0, but once again lost the third place play-off 1-3.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh