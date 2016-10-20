George Afriyie insists 'tough' AFCON draw will bring the best out of Black Stars



Ghana FA vice-president George Afriyie says the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations tough draw will bring the best out of the Black Stars .

The four-time African champions have drawn old foes Egypt, Uganda and Mali in group D.

The draw has been pit as the 'group of death' with three 2018 World Cup finalists finding themselves in the same group.

The West Africans must negotiate the difficult ties to stand any chance of ending a 34-year wait for an African crown.

And Black Stars management committee chief George Afriyie insists the team will excel.

'I think that our group is the toughest. It is similar to the World Cup Draw (because we have Egypt and Uganda),' he said.

'It will be a repeat of the World Cup qualifiers. I always trust my boys and the results of the draw will bring the best out of them.'

The tournament will take place in Gabon from January 14 to February 5.

By Patrick Akoto



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com