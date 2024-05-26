GFA accepts Laryea Kingston's shocking resignation as Black Starlets coach

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that they have accepted Laryea Kingston’s resignation as head coach of the Black Starlets.
Kingston's resignation follows the team's failure to qualify for the ongoing 2024 WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship.
The former Ghana international stepped down after the Black Starlets lost 2-1 to Burkina Faso in the semifinal at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.
This defeat means the team will miss the U17 Africa Cup of Nations for the third consecutive time.
In a post-match press conference, a frustrated Kingston revealed that he had decided to resign months earlier.
On Sunday, the GFA released a statement accepting Kingston's resignation and accusing him of inappropriate behaviour.
In the interim, Kingston’s assistants, Jacob Nettey and Nana Agyemang, will oversee the third-place playoff match against Nigeria on Tuesday.
Read the GFA’s full statement below:
The Ghana Football Association has taken note of the decision of the Head Coach of the National U17 Team, the Black Starlets, Laryea Kingston, to leave the team following his behavior after the WAFU ZONE B U17 qualifier Semifinal match against Burkina Faso on 25th May, 2024.
Laryea Kingston's decision has been supported by his subsequent actions.
Coach Kingston announced to the players and the coaching staff that he has resigned.
He subsequently said same in his post-match Press Conference. Coach Kingston also got off the Team Bus whilst the team was on its way to the Team Hotel.
He failed to attend the Team’s evening meeting with the Management Committee and has since not reported at the Team Hotel. The GFA duly accepts Laryea’s resignation.
For the 3rd place playoff match between Ghana and Nigeria scheduled for Tuesday, 28th May, 2024, the current Assistant Coaches will take charge of the team.