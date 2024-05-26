GFA accepts Laryea Kingston's shocking resignation as Black Starlets coach

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that they have accepted Laryea Kingston’s resignation as head coach of the Black Starlets.

Kingston's resignation follows the team's failure to qualify for the ongoing 2024 WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship.

The former Ghana international stepped down after the Black Starlets lost 2-1 to Burkina Faso in the semifinal at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

This defeat means the team will miss the U17 Africa Cup of Nations for the third consecutive time.

In a post-match press conference, a frustrated Kingston revealed that he had decided to resign months earlier.

On Sunday, the GFA released a statement accepting Kingston's resignation and accusing him of inappropriate behaviour.

In the interim, Kingston’s assistants, Jacob Nettey and Nana Agyemang, will oversee the third-place playoff match against Nigeria on Tuesday.

Read the GFA’s full statement below: