Battling relegation is not the standrd of Hearts of Oak, says Aboubakar Ouattara after survival

Hearts of Oak head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, has expressed dissatisfaction despite escaping relegation in the just-ended Ghana Premier League season.

The Phobians recorded a 3-2 win against Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park to keep their Premier League status.

Yaw Amankwah Baafi scored the winner for the Phobians to ensure they maintained their status in the top flight for another season.

A defeat at the hands of Bechem would have condemned the Accra-based side to the lower division and despite their survival, Ouattara was far from a happy man.

"To be frank, I am not so much happy because that is not Hearts of Oak's position," the Ivorian said after the game.

"When we started the second round, after 3-4 matches, we were just seven points behind the league leaders. Today, we have struggled to survive.

"I think it's very bad for us," he added.

With Hearts of Oak's survival, Great Olympics joined Bofoakwa Tano and Real Tamale United as clubs to have been relegated from the league.