Uefa wants only captains to speak to refs at Euros

By BBC
Football News GETTY IMAGESImage caption: Uefa wants to avoid images of players surrounding referees at Euro 2024
1 HOUR AGO
Uefa has told teams at Euro 2024 that only captains will be allowed to approach referees to speak about decisions taken during games and other players doing so risk being booked.

The move by European football's governing body is to try to stop groups of players "mobbing" referees in scenes which are "bad for the image of football".

"In a bid to improve the status quo we at Uefa want referees to explain more of their decisions to all teams competing at the upcoming Uefa Euro 2024 tournament," said Roberto Rosetti, Uefa's managing director of refereeing.

"How will we do this? The idea is simple: we ask that all teams ensure their captain is the only player who speaks to the referee.

"We ask the captains to ensure their teammates do not encroach upon and surround the referee, allowing direct conversations to take place in order that the decision be relayed in a timely and respectful manner."

Uefa's initiative follows football's lawmakers, the International Football Association Board (Ifab), announcing trials earlier this year which included only a team's captain being able to approach a referee in certain situations.

Euro 2024 takes place in Germany, who will get the competition started with a game against Scotland on Friday, 14 June.

"Any team-mate ignoring his captain’s role and/or who approaches the referee showing any sign of disrespect or dissent will be shown a yellow card," added Rosetti.

"Evidently, if the captain is a goalkeeper, there will need to be an outfield player nominated who can fulfil this role should an incident occur at the opposite end of the pitch."

