NIA staff declare indefinite strike

  Mon, 10 Jun 2024
MON, 10 JUN 2024

The Divisional Executive Council of the Public Service Workers’ Union (PSWU) of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) Ghana, National Identification Authority Division, has declared an indefinite strike effective June 10.

The strike follows the government’s failure to address poor working conditions and negotiate better service conditions for the NIA staff.

The union, in a statement on Sunday, June 9 stated that it had deferred its initial strike notice in March 2024, following the intervention of the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations.

However, the government’s lack of progress in the negotiation process has prompted the union to take industrial action.

According to the statement, the strike is premised on several factors including the government’s failure to address undue delays in the negotiation process and granting institution-specific allowances to NIA staff.

PSWU has urged members nationwide to adhere to the decision until further notice, resulting in the cessation of services at all NIA offices, including district, regional, and premium centres.

—citinewsroom

