Naa Koryoo arrest not order from above — Police refute Asiedu Nketia's claim

The Police have refuted a claim by Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Chairman, National Democratic Congress (NDC), that the arrest of three persons found with a gun at the Electoral Commission’s Ofaakor office, was “an order from above.”

The three: Phyllis Naa Koryoo, Abdulai Aziz and Mustapha Mohammed have been cautioned and granted Police bail, a Ghana Police Service statement copied the Ghana News Agency said.

Phyllis was cautioned on transfer of firearms without authority as Aziz and Mustapha were cautioned on possession of gun without authority.

“The attention of the Ghana Police Service has been drawn to a video in which Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia is heard claiming that the Accra Regional Police Commander, the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the Inspector-General of Police had indicated to him that the arrest of some three persons for possession of firearms at Ofaakor in the Awutu Senya East Constituency was based on an order from above.”

It added that “We would like to categorically state that the claims are false and without any basis. None of the officers mentioned in the video has at any point in time made any such pronouncement.

We wish to emphasize that all three suspects were arrested when a Pump Action gun with four rounds of ammunition was found in their vehicle at the offices of the Electoral Commission at Ofaakor in the Awutu Senya East constituency of the Central region, the statement said.

