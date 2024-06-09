Yvonne Nelson expresses disappointment over celebrities absence at #DumsorMustStop vigil

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has voiced her disappointment regarding the low turnout of her celebrity colleagues at the #DumsorMustStop vigil she organized yesterday, despite the overwhelming support from ordinary citizens.

The protest, aimed at addressing the ongoing power outages in the country, saw hundreds of Ghanaians marching in solidarity, though the presence of high-profile personalities was notably sparse.

While comedian DKB and actor John Dumelo stood by Nelson’s side during the march, she lamented the absence of many other stars who had previously participated in a similar protest years ago.

In a video interview monitored by Blogger and Journalist Attractive Mustapha , Yvonne Nelson urged the media to hold these celebrities accountable, questioning their absence and drawing a stark comparison to the significant turnout at her past event.

The vigil, which took place at the main gate of the University of Ghana and proceeded to the Tetteh Quarshie roundabout, was a powerful demonstration led by a heavily pregnant Nelson. Dressed in red and black and supported by activists in red berets, the protesters marched through the streets of Accra, calling on the government to stabilize the unreliable power supply.

Chanting patriotic songs and carrying kerosene-powered lanterns to symbolize their struggle, the large crowd caused a significant traffic gridlock in the evening. Nelson, a vocal critic of the government’s handling of the power crisis, emphasized her resolve to lead the vigil despite her pregnancy. “The light is not stable even in my house,” she explained. “Two days ago, I was going for an interview and the light went off when I was dressing up. And I have a friend at Kasoa and her light is off five times a week, so if they want us to keep silent, then it is a sad day for Ghana.”

Yvonne Nelson was particularly moved by a tragic incident at Tema General Hospital, where an alleged power outage reportedly led to the death of a baby.