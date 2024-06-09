‘He gave me water and continued to strangle me’ – Matilda Amissah-Arthur recounts terrifying robbery incident

Former Second Lady, Matilda Amissah-Arthur, the wife of the late former Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, has narrated how she was robbed and almost killed in her bedroom on December 5, 2023.

According to Mrs Amissah-Arthur’s account, the intruder, dressed in black, broke into her room, demanding money and threatening to kill her and anyone who might come to her aid.

Despite handing over $2,200 and 50 euros, the robber was displeased with the amount and turned her room upside down, searching for more valuables.

In a video in which Mrs Amissah-Arthur was giving a testimony, she said the attacker vowed to kill her and anyone who tried to save her, hence her compliance.

In a bizarre twist, Mrs Amissah-Arthur requested water during the ordeal, and the attacker obligingly fetched it from her fridge.

However, instead of showing mercy, he callously continued strangling her after she took a sip.

“I thought I was dreaming. So, I sat on my bed and rubbed my face just to be sure that I wasn't dreaming. And there he was standing there, and he said, if you shout and somebody comes, I'll kill them and kill you. So, I was sitting on my bed, and he said give me the money.”

“We were renovating our mother's house so my siblings brought money and the money was with me. Quickly, I took the $2,200 dollars and gave him, and I had 50 euros of my own and I gave him, and I took my purse, gave the cedis to him, then he counted the money and said, this small money.”

“He got angry. He turned my room upside down, and of course, he didn't find money or any jewellery. And then he said, 'You wasted my time, so I will kill you. But I have to call my boss.' By this time, he had dragged me from the bed and was hitting my head on the ground,”

“He spoke on the phone for a couple of minutes and said, 'My boss says I should shoot you, but I won't shoot you, I will strangle you so that you'll die a slow death and next time you come, you'll have money.' So, he started strangling me.”

“I got thirsty at some point, and I said, “I am thirsty.” He stopped strangling me, went to my fridge for water, opened it, and put it in my mouth, just when I started drinking, he snapped it, closed it, and continued strangling me."

