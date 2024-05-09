ModernGhana logo
We got punished for wasting our chances - Samuel Boadu after losing to Heart of Oak

Berekum Chelsea head coach, Samuel Boadu expressed displeasure about his team’s performance against Hearts of Oak.

Boadu's side suffered a 3-0 defeat against the Phobian Club on Wednesday in the final game of Matchday 29 at the Golden City Park.

Speaking in a post-match interview, the coach rued his team’s missed chances, stressing that they lost because the opponent punished them for not taking their chances.

“The performance of my team was not good at all because this is the first time we are playing this match but it’s part of the game and we have to correct the mistakes that we did during the game,” Boadu said.

The former Hearts of Oak gaffer added, “We got opportunities to score in the first half but we squandered all of the chances. That’s football, when you get the opportunity and you misuse it definitely when it turns the opponent will punish you and that’s what happened.”

Coach Samuel Boadu further indicated that he will work hard with his players to return to winning ways in their next Ghana Premier League game.

The defeat now put Berekum Chelsea at the 8th on the Premier League log with 41 points.

  • What next?

Samuel Boadu will hope to lead his side to a win when they host Asante Kotoko in the Matchday 30 games at the Golden City Park.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

