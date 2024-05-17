I was approached to reject Heart of Lions coaching offer - Bashir Hayford

Heart of Lions coach, Bashir Hayford, has revealed that he received several approaches to reject the offer to coach the club.

The veteran Ghanaian gaffer replaced Fatawu Salifu following the club's poor run of results after their return to the top flight.

The club had eight points from 13 games played, losing five and drawing eight in the top flight since their return.

Lions were the only club without a win in the Ghana Premier League after 14 round of games at the time Hayford took charge of the club.

Speaking on why he decided to accept the challenge, the experienced trainer said he was determined to turn things around, even when people thought it was impossible.

"Many people advised me not to [take the job]. I accepted it on the basis of trying to prove a point that no condition is totally disoriented, you can resurrect some issues," Bashir told JoySports.

Heart of Lions are now second from bottom on the table with 32 points, just one away from safety.

What next?

The Kpando-based side will be hosted by Dreams FC in the Matchday 30 games at the Theatre of Dream at Dawu on Sunday.