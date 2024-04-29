FA Cup: I want to defend my title, says Dreams FC coach Karim Zito after Confederation Cup exit

Dreams FC coach, Karim Zito, remains undeterred in his pursuit of defending the MTN FA Cup title despite a setback.

Following a defeat to Zamalek SC in the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup semifinal, Zito expressed his disappointment but shifted focus to the upcoming challenge.

The Ghana Premier League side suffered a 3-0 defeat at the Baba Yara Stadium, halting their dream of reaching the final after a goalless draw in the first leg in Cairo.

Zito, a seasoned trainer, affirmed his commitment to defending the FA Cup title.

"I'll want to defend the FA Cup title. Our focus is now on the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup," he stated on Asempa FM.

Dreams FC is slated to face Soccer Intellectuals in the quarterfinal of the Cup on Wednesday, May 1, at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

Last season, they clinched the ultimate by defeating King Faisal 2-0, showcasing their determination to maintain their winning streak.