ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

FA Cup: I want to defend my title, says Dreams FC coach Karim Zito after Confederation Cup exit

Football News FA Cup: I want to defend my title, says Dreams FC coach Karim Zito after Confederation Cup exit
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Dreams FC coach, Karim Zito, remains undeterred in his pursuit of defending the MTN FA Cup title despite a setback.

Following a defeat to Zamalek SC in the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup semifinal, Zito expressed his disappointment but shifted focus to the upcoming challenge.

The Ghana Premier League side suffered a 3-0 defeat at the Baba Yara Stadium, halting their dream of reaching the final after a goalless draw in the first leg in Cairo.

Zito, a seasoned trainer, affirmed his commitment to defending the FA Cup title.

"I'll want to defend the FA Cup title. Our focus is now on the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup," he stated on Asempa FM.

Dreams FC is slated to face Soccer Intellectuals in the quarterfinal of the Cup on Wednesday, May 1, at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

Last season, they clinched the ultimate by defeating King Faisal 2-0, showcasing their determination to maintain their winning streak.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

47 minutes ago

Ejisu by-election: Vote for Kwabena Boateng to come and help me complete my work – Akufo-Addo begs voters Ejisu by-election: Vote for Kwabena Boateng to come and help me complete my work...

47 minutes ago

Actor and comedian Clement Bonney, popularly known as Mr. Beautiful ‘He’s just hungry’ – NPP Germany takes Mr. Beautiful to the cleaners; schools hi...

47 minutes ago

Charlotte Osei, Former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana Politicians have hijacked ownership of media houses to suppress press freedom — ...

47 minutes ago

NPP Flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Dumsor: Bawumia admits power challenges; assure Ghanaians they will be over soon

47 minutes ago

IMANI Africa Vice President, Bright Simons SML deal is just a modified form of the Agyapa deal – Bright Simons

47 minutes ago

Austin Gamey, Labour and alternative dispute resolution expert SSNIT authorities should be appointed by contributors, not the government — Aust...

3 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Court rejects request to compel Akufo-Addo to accept anti-gay bill for possible ...

3 hours ago

Theft and vandalism cause of darkness on Tema motorway — Road Ministry Theft and vandalism cause of darkness on Tema motorway — Road Ministry

3 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addoleft and Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide to NDC flagbearer John Mahama Akufo-Addo has shown he’s not interested in preserving Ghana’s democracy — Maham...

3 hours ago

Ejisu by-election: Aduomis vote rigging allegations baseless – Akufo-Addo Ejisu by-election: Aduomi’s vote rigging allegations baseless – Akufo-Addo

Just in....
body-container-line